First grade had the bye but the Northern Hawks reserve grade teams played on the weekend, producing mixed results.
Saturday saw the Hawks under-19 team play away against the undefeated Lakes United at Cahill Oval.
The young Hawks put pressure on themselves early in the first half through errors at their own end, which allowed Lakes to skip away early to a 12-0 lead through tries.
The Hawks responded with a try to centre Jayden Huxtable once they had their opportunity with the ball in attack.
Fullback Cody Hancock also scored a try of his own and kicked both conversions, but it wasn't enough to hold off Lakes on this occasion, who ran out 30-12 winners.
Cory Bolton played well for the Hawks in his first full match back from injury.
On Sunday the Northern Hawks reserve grade team won their second match in a row, defeating Central Newcastle 20-12 at Tomaree No. 1.
Hooker Brandon Thompson (two), prop Aden Jenkins and winger Lachie O'Neill all scored tries for the Hawks, with half Kendall Fahey converting two of the tries.
Centre Manu Matoka and prop Jake Bennett both had strong matches for the Hawks after after two-week layoff due to byes.
The Northern Hawks Denton Engineering Cup (first grade) team next plays away on Saturday, May 5 against Wyong.
The Hawks reserve grade and under-19 teams are away against Cessnock on Sunday, May 14.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
