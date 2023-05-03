Roll up for three days of fun at Tocal Field Days and you'll enjoy everything from pedal tractors, feeding baby calves and watching the piglets race.
There's so much to see and do from Friday, May 5 until Sunday, May 7 including more family-friendly attractions than ever before and 332 exhibitors.
Kids can ride pedal tractors and diggers, there's a milking barn to find out where milk comes from, a chance to feed baby calves, a hands-on wildlife experience, a fossil dig and even the opportunity to make a scarecrow.
Then there's the usual highlights like the piglet races, animal nursery, pony rides, motor bikes, working dog and heavy horse demonstrations ... and who could forget the billy boiling competition.
Australian singer-songwriter and 2023 Golden Guitar Awards Female Artist of the Year Amber Lawrence will headline a free concert on May 6.
Celebrity chef and 'powerhouse of pastry' Anna Ployviou will give live cooking demonstrations on May 6 and 7.
Organisers are expecting more than 21,000 people to roll up to enjoy all things agriculture.
"Cartoon artist Kate Rudder has created some amazing farm inspired photo ops so there is no excuse not to get some great photos while you are here," Tocal Field Days manager Charise Foulstone said.
"We haven't forgotten mum and dad with an improved food and wine area with wine and gin tasting, boutique beers, live music and gourmet food. There are more nursery exhibits with great ideas and advice for the garden, as well as art and craft and farming advice.
"Once you have a ticket, almost all activities and competitions are free, making it an affordable day out for the family."
This year's theme is Agriculture is for Everyone, which encourages people to think about the role farming plays in their everyday lives.
Ms Foulstone said a range of local community groups were given a share from the event's proceeds and in 2022 12 groups shared in $38,000.
"This money is very important to our local community and it is used to support many worthwhile charities, sporting groups and local schools," she said.
The event is held at Tocal Agricultural Centre at Paterson.
Daily tickets at $18 for adults (online) or $20 on the day. For kids aged five to 16 a ticket is $5. Children under five are free. A Comeback Pass to re-enter the following day is $12. Tickets are available online via tocalfielddays.com or at the gate.
Those with a disability, and Seniors Card holders, can book a free Hop & Go golf buggy shuttle when buying tickets online.
"We're encouraging people to pre-book tickets online for easier and faster entry," Ms Foulstone said.
Parking is available at the event but a free park and ride shuttle bus from Maitland Railway Station will run every hour to make it easy for everyone.
