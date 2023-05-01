Port Stephens Examiner
Rugby Union: No joy for Medowie Maruaders in Hunter Rugby fixtures but teams are still smiling

Updated May 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Medowie's Friday Night 4s team.
The Medowie Marauders social fours kicked off their season last Friday with a tough loss to Wanderers.

