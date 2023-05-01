The Medowie Marauders social fours kicked off their season last Friday with a tough loss to Wanderers.
Playing at Marcellin Park, the Marauders went down 34-14. A highlight of the game was Jack Shearer running a 70 metre intercept and touching down on the try line with a conversion to follow, and Christian Bourke scoring a try off Shearer's grubber skills.
Players' player was Ryan Pierce with coaches points also going to Makaui Puloka and Bourke.
The Marauders next face Southern Beaches at Calland Field on May 5.
In the suburban competition, the Medowie Marauder men played a tough game against Singleton Reds at Boyd Oval. It was the visitors who claimed the points, 39-8.
Players' player was Copper Fekitoa with coaches points going to Jake Nunn, Jake Montgomery and Sam stokes.
The Marauders men next face Singleton Black away on Saturday, May 6.
Meanwhile in the women's competition, the combined Medowie and Southern Beaches team went down against a talented Hamilton Hawks at Passmore Oval, 74-0.
While it was not 'Beachdowie's' week for scoring, it was for defending.
"Our defence simply does not reflect the score," the team's Taylor O'Reilly said.
"Each player put their heart on the line, played the full 70 minutes with zero subs and came off the pitch with a smile on their face."
Erica Rowell was "an absolute steam train" on debut and was named players' player.
Coaches points went to tackling queens Em Bradford and Charmane Wells, debutant Caitlin Waide and O'Reilly.
The women next face Merwether Carleton away on Saturday, May 6.
In the junior fixtures, the Marauders under-8s took on Wanderers away and under-9s faced Maitland at home.
Medowie's under-12s finished went down with a fight against Maitland at Marcellin Park, only just losing 36-39.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.