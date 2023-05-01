Nelson Bay had a great roll up to the Groperdome on Saturday, seeing three action-packed games.
The Gropers under-18 team played the curtain raiser to the grade game at Bill Strong Oval on Saturday.
The well drilled Bay team outclassed Merewether, producing a strong 35-19 victory. Gropers tries went to Hayden Wilson, Tyler Javis and Riley Gibson. Adam Yyacke had a day out with a try and five goals.
The Gropers women produced a highly entertaining and see-sawing game at Boyd Oval last Saturday that ultimately saw University of Newcastle win 29-27.
Try scorers for the Bay were flanker Leah Nowlen, winger Tash Harris, number 8 Jessica Beam, centre Victoria Hawthornand lock Lydia McQueen.
Mid-way through the second half with the scores locked at 22-22, Harris had the crowd on their feet with a length of the field try. However the students hit back with a converted try to gain the lead again.
The Gropers women produced a barnstorming finish in the final minutes of the contest in a last minute attempt to steal victory, but it was not enough to claim the win. Club points went to flanker Sophie Lembke, Taylor Rich and Harris.
In the men's game, the Gropers continued on their winning way with an emphatic 45-12 win over Singleton Black.
In the opening minutes Nathan Perry crossed for a try under the posts from a sustained rolling maul. Clever kicking by flyhalf Michael Wiringi kept the Bulls on the backfoot with tries to lock Hamish Bartlett and flanker Sam Rocher.
The Groper halves, Dan Murphy and Wiringi, delighted the large home crowd with sweeping backline plays in an entertaining display of running rugby and long raids by centres Michael Hotene and Sam Ellul.
Fullback Willi Dunn set the Bay up with a handy first half lead, 21-0. In the second half the Gropers continued their all out attack with coach Wiringi scoring under the posts. Further tries came from Hotene and classy winger Kailen Williams.
The highlight in the second half was when giant prop Zion Takarua carried three defenders over the line to score in the Groper corner and saluted.
The club points went to non-stop performer flanker Isaac Laracy, hooker Tom Hickey Takarua.
The Bay are home to Singleton Army at 3pm followed by the women at 4.30pm against Maitland on Saturday, May 6.
KARUAH Rugby League Club had a massive roll up in the local derby against the Tea Gardens Hawks om their first home game in two years on Sunday.
Lionel Morton Oval was unplayable last year due to flooding and the previous year the COVID virus had an impact.
The Karuah Roos men won 22-10 in a very physical encounter that saw two players finish on the bench.
In the first half it was a dour struggle with the Roos leading 6-4. The second half the Karuah backline starting to fire on the back of the hard working forward pack.
Flying winger Adam Crampton scored two tries to tack his tally to six in two games. Tough front rower Simi Asomua and hooker Dan Evans also scored four pointers.
Club points went to Koby Martin, Josh Daniels and Evans.
The Roos host Clarence Town at home from 2pm on Saturday.
The Karuah Rooettes women's tackle side did not get a run on the weekend after Aberglassyn forfeited. The Rooettes are set to face Dora Creek at home on Saturday at 12.45pm.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.