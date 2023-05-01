A hat-trick to Yass winger Tijana Zdravevska set up a dominant 34-0 victory for the Monaro Colts over the Newcastle Maitland Region Knights to claim their first NSW Rugby League Country Women's Championship.
While it was not the result the Knights squad, featuring a strong contingent of Port Stephens rugby league players among others from across the Hunter, was after, coach Daniel Evans said it was a "good lesson".
"We only had one player from last year's (Central Coast) squad, who won the grand final. So development-wise they will have learned so much from today," Evans, from the Karuah Roos, said after Saturday's grand final loss.
It was a one-sided grand final at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, April 29, with the Colts scoring seven tries - five in the first half - to set up the win.
The Knights struggled to get out of their own territory early, which became the theme of the match. They found themselves doing far more tackling than they planned.
"We shot ourselves in the foot early, pushing things like passes and moves when we didn't need to," Evans said.
"We stayed in the fight but we gave them way too much ball. We didn't get out of our half until late in the first half - you can't play footy like that let alone with a match."
The Knights team went through the championship's northern conference pool rounds in Coffs Harbour on April 15-16 undefeated and faced the Monaro Colts, undefeated in the southern conference, in the grand final in Sydney.
The 18-player Knights grand final team, captained by Wests Newcastle's Britney Duff, featured strong representation from Port Stephens including Ebony Oakley, Lowana McDougall, Jessica Neilson and Haley Dews from Karuah and Lexi Beagan, Macey Elvidge and Chloe Zdebski from Raymond Terrace.
The side also featured women from Central Newcastle, Kurri Kurri, South Newcastle, Waratah Mayfield and Cessnock rugby league clubs.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.