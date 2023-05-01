Port Stephens Examiner
Monaro Colts dominate Knights in women's country championship grand final

Updated May 2 2023 - 11:18am, first published May 1 2023 - 5:30pm
The Newcastle Maitland Region Knights at the 2023 Women's Country Championships in Coffs Harbour. The open women's team went down in the grand final held in Sydney on Saturday, April 29.
A hat-trick to Yass winger Tijana Zdravevska set up a dominant 34-0 victory for the Monaro Colts over the Newcastle Maitland Region Knights to claim their first NSW Rugby League Country Women's Championship.

