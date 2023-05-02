Hundreds of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders will be in Port Stephens this week for a special type of Olympics.
The 2023 Elders Olympics being hosted by last year's winners, the Worimi nation, at Tomaree Sports Complex on May 3 and 4.
Believed to be the largest gathering of Aboriginal elders in NSW, elders from about 25 nations - including Biripi, Birpai, Awabakal, Darkinjung, Dhungutti, Gumbangiir, Gandangara and Gamilaroi - will converge on Nelson Bay to compete in a range of sporting contests.
The contests include traditional Aboriginal games such as Gorri and Kee An, as well as old favourites like quoits, tunnel ball, bean bag throwing and relay.
Established in 2001, the Elders Olympics sees teams of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander elders aged 50 plus from across NSW join together for friendly, but fierce, competition and a celebration of healthy living.
The Olympics are an important way to recognise elders and the contribution they make to communities across Australia, the NSW Aboriginal Land Council said.
"It is an important and popular sporting event for Aboriginal Elders across NSW, offering a positive sporting, social and cultural experience."
The event is supported by school students, providing them with an opportunity to spend time with their elders.
The Worimi nation are no strangers to the Olympics, having not only participated but hosted and won the event many times in past years.
The Worimi Wuburay Elders took gold at the Elders Olympics held in Taree in 2012. They claimed back-to-back titles the following year when they hosted the 2013 Olympics in Nelson Bay, then won again in 2015 to host the 2016 event.
In 2021, Karuah's Indigeco Elders team lifted the shield at the 20th annual Elders Olympics in Nambucca Heads.
