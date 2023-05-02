Additionally, the works will include: Moving the existing pedestrian crossing at Donald Street adjacent to Woolworths to the west and construct a new raised pedestrian crossing; Extending the the 10km shared zone in Magnus Street to encompass the Yacaaba and Magnus streets intersection; Adjusting the linemarking and kerbs at the Yacaaba and Donald streets intersection and; Providing additional linemarking at the Stockton and Tomaree streets intersection.