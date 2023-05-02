Port Stephens Council will soon begin work on creating a new 'high pedestrian activity zone' in the Nelson Bay CBD to improve safety.
Beginning Monday, May 8, the $440,000 worth of works funded through the Federal Blackspot program will focus on upgrading intersections and pedestrian crossings.
The works will include: Installing 40km High Pedestrian Activity Area signage in the CBD; Improving the deflection angle of existing roundabouts in Stockton and Dowling streets, Church Street and Government Road to help slow vehicles down and; Installing a new raised pedestrian crossing at the Donald and Stockton streets intersection.
Additionally, the works will include: Moving the existing pedestrian crossing at Donald Street adjacent to Woolworths to the west and construct a new raised pedestrian crossing; Extending the the 10km shared zone in Magnus Street to encompass the Yacaaba and Magnus streets intersection; Adjusting the linemarking and kerbs at the Yacaaba and Donald streets intersection and; Providing additional linemarking at the Stockton and Tomaree streets intersection.
"These works will involve some localised road closures and detours, however, they will only be during construction hours with the roads reopened outside of these hours. Bus routes will remain in operation under traffic control," the council said.
Weather permitting, the works are expected to be complete by June 2023.
The removal of Victoria Parade pedestrian bridge in 2022, done at a cost of $340,000 to the council, was also part of its suite of Nelson Bay CBD improvement works.
