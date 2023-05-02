Netball courts are back in action with the launch of Port Stephens Netball Association's new winter competition.
PSNA president Jodi Cassar said she was pleased to see such strong participation in the 2023 Mutual Bank Winter Competition, which includes the Bradson, Karuah Pearls, Medowie, St Brigids, Tavern, Terrace Central and The Bay netball clubs, plus Dungog Netball Association.
The Raymond Terrace-based association has about 100 kids participating in NetSetGo (under-8 and 10s) this year, close to 300 juniors aged 11 to 17 in its junior and intermediate competitions and 180 women participating in 16 seniors teams.
"These numbers are on par with last season," Cassar said.
"Off the back of the COVID-impacted years and with the diversity of sports available to boys and girls, we are pleased to maintain our membership and to see so many NetSetGo kids coming through.
"We have seen quite a few new players attracted to the game, which has offset any that we may have lost to other sport options."
Cassar, a life member of the Port Stephens and Medowie netball clubs, was in January named Sportsperson of the Year for 2022 for her dedication to growing and making netball more inclusive.
In addition to launching the winter netball season on Saturday, April 29 PSNA recognised the passing of two valued members - Judy Parker and Sue Denman.
"In recognition of Judy's service to the association, the Mother's Day round each year will be named in her honour as well as the annual Sports Person of the Year award," Cassar said.
Denman was a life member of the Port Stephens and Medowie clubs, plus an active supporter of the Terrace Central club. She died the day before the start of the 2023 season.
Cassar said while Denman had retired from the sport in recent years, she still played a big role in the Port's netball community and would be missed.
Round one on Saturday began with the annual parade of colours, judged this year by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and Paterson MP Meryl Swanson. The pair named Terrace Central Netball Club the parade winners.
Karuah Pearls Netball Club members shone a light on Aboriginal culture in dance and sport, performing a cultural dance to digeridoo on the lands in which the netball competition is held - Worimi land.
Medowie Netball Club was also recognised for its new Indigenous uniform design, created by young Medowie netballer and Worimi girl Ella O'Loughlin.
Cassar said netball continues to be the leading female team sport in Australia with more than 1.2 million women playing the game.
"In the Hunter Region there are around 20,000 registered playing members. The Hunter Region has the second highest registration numbers in NSW outside of metropolitan Sydney," she said.
Reflective of the popularity of the sport in the Hunter, NSW Netball's Senior State Titles will be hosted by the Maitland and Newcastle netball associations in June.
The event will showcase netball talent in the senior women's division across 15 Years, 17 Years and Opens, as well as in the men's and all abilities divisions.
"These new divisions are some of the ways that Netball NSW is working with associations to diversify and grow the game," Cassar said.
She added that PSNA had "really positive" male participation in the 2022 spring/summer competition, and are hoping to grow it this year.
PSNA's own junior an senior representative teams are now in the cycle of regular Sunday carnivals across the regions as they prepare for the junior and senior state titles.
PSNA will host its annual junior carnival on the last Sunday of the July school holidays that will see more than 500 athletes take to the Raymond Terrace courts.
The Saturday winter competition will run through to August for under-8 and 10s and September for the older divisions.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
