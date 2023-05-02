How Port Stephens will mark King Charles' coronation

After waiting longer than any British heir to become monarch, King Charles III will be formally crowned in a lavish ceremony on Saturday.
The 74-year-old became the oldest sovereign to take the throne in a lineage that dates back 1000 years when he succeeded his hugely popular mother Queen Elizabeth II after her death last September. She had reigned for 70 years.
While Charles is already king, a grand coronation ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey for him and wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, to formally mark the occasion on Saturday, May 6.
The historic occasion will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties and light shows.
Celebrations will also be held in Port Stephens to mark the occasion.
Nelson Bay CWA will host a King's Coronation morning tea at its hall on the corner of Gowrie Avenue and Achilles Street on Saturday from 10.30am.
All are welcome to attend the event which will fittingly feature tea, cakes and scones. The CWA ladies will also be dressed up for the occasion.
In Raymond Terrace, the Port Stephens Dog Sports Club will host an obedience, rally and tricks trial with a special high tea and lunch to mark the coronation.
"The royal family is known for its dogs. What better way to mark this occasion than with a dog trial day and celebration," club secretary Mary Webster said.
About 80 people and their dogs will be at Boomerang Park for the trial day running 8.30am to about 3pm.
Residents wishing to watch the coronation can tune into the ABC, which will broadcast live from London from 5pm AEST.
The ABC coverage schedule includes preview coverage from 5pm to 7.30pm when the King's Procession begins. This will see King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will leave Buckingham Palace in a procession to Westminster Abbey.
The coronation service will begin at 8pm. After the service, the King and Queen Consort will return along the same route to Buckingham Palace in a much larger procession.
The Royal Family will then appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a Royal Salute.
Hosting a King's coronation event in Port Stephens? Share the details with the Examiner. Email portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send the Port Stephens Examiner a message on Facebook.
