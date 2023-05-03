Nelson Bay Croquet Club's Autumn golf croquet singles were played on Sunday, April 30.
The competition was open to all members and 10 members entered: Gary Allen, Faby Batho, Barry Elliott, Marion Graff, Jan Marshall, Brenda-Lee Peet, Rod Peet, Jan Puckeridge, Marty Quirke and David Smith.
The players were split into two blocks of five players with all players playing four games in a round-robin first round - the winner of each block playing a final.
The games were handicap play, 13-point games with a 50-minute time limit.
Both blocks were tightly contested with players in each tied on number of wins.
In Block A, Gary Allen finished on top on hoop count-back from Brenda-Lee Peet.
In Block B, Faby Batho finished on top on hoop count-back from Marty Quirke and David Smith.
Gary won the final 6-3 over Faby.
For further information about the club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail nelsonbaycroquet@gmail.com
