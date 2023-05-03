The popularity of the first Anzac Day exhibition at the Visitors Information Centre in Nelson Bay has persuaded organisers to make it an annual event.
"It has been a huge success, with an estimated 160 visitors over the four hours the centre was open [on Anzac Day], all showing keen interest in the displays," Tomaree Museum Association chairman Doug Cross said.
"As a result, we have decided to hold the exhibition each year around Anzac Day, honouring different local heroes each time."
The exhibition showcases the part Port Stephens and Newcastle played in defending the area during WWII.
It features memorabilia supplied by the families of prominent WWII military personnel including Catalina pilot Flight Lieutenant Donald Howard and Lieutenant Mathieson, an Army transport driver and CMF amphibious truck platoon commander who served in the Middle East and the Pacific.
The exhibition also includes a WWII Army uniform, a collection of items used by Allied personnel and information banners.
It will be available to see in the information centre during its open hours until the end of April.
