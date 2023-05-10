Port Stephens Examiner
Beneath the Surface: 300 White's seahorses check into underwater Port Stephens hotels in program to save endangered species

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Teagan Pyne, aquarist and seahorse expert at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, with some of the White's seahorses that will be released in Sydney and Port Stephens. Picture supplied.
Teagan Pyne, aquarist and seahorse expert at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, with some of the White's seahorses that will be released in Sydney and Port Stephens. Picture supplied.

Hundreds of endangered seahorses will check into underwater hotels in Port Stephens from this week as part of conservation efforts to boost their numbers in the wild.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

