House of the week: 2 Gymea Way, Nelson Bay

2 Gymea Way, Nelson Bay
This magnificent property certainly lives up to its name - Grandview.
Panoramic views of sea and sky, tranquil vistas of surrounding greenery and hinterland, and a bushland hilltop location all combine to create a paradise of peace, privacy and beauty.
The stunning views are matched by a showstopper of a house, one of sheer luxury and architectural splendour.
A deluxe holiday rental until now, Grandview was purpose built with entertaining and relaxation in mind, with two decks, a games room, cinema room and multiple living areas.
The double-height entry with golden- hued timber floors and a grand curvilinear staircase set the tone for what is in store: beautifully designed spaces, both indoor and outdoor.
On the ground floor are the cinema room with nine electric, leather recliners and LED stair lighting; a bedroom, bathroom and laundry; a large games room with spectacular floor-to-ceiling curved windows (repeated in the room above); and expansive open-plan living, dining and kitchen.
The gourmet kitchen is a dream: not only fully equipped but just a pleasure to look at and be in with expanses of stone benchtops and stylish cabinetry. And views of course.
Indoors flows seamlessly to the most amazing deck with water, headland and treetop views. It is large enough for a dining setting beneath the canopy, lounge setting and barbecue - and then some.
Upstairs is a second lounge room, another fabulous deck, the main bedroom suite with ensuite and gorgeous views; and another bedroom also with ensuite. All bedrooms enjoy wonderful views.
Other features of this luxe property include stylish bathrooms, ducted air-con on both levels, a double garage and landscaped garden.
More than anything, Grandview really is all about the breathtaking views: of the glistening Port Stephens waterways, Yacaaba Headland and ocean beyond to the east, Boat Harbour and the spectacular Stockton Bight Sand Dunes to the south, and more of Port Stephens and distant mountain ranges to the west.
Perched as it is among the treetops in a quiet cul-de-sac, Grandview is not isolated from conveniences, with cafes, restaurants, shops, marinas, jetties and magnificent beaches close by.
