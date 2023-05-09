Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
What's on

Knights director of football Peter Parr, NRL Hall of Famer Neville Glover to star at Port Stephens Family of League's charity double header in Nelson Bay

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated May 9 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights director of football Peter Parr and former NRL player Neville Glover will be the guest speakers at Port Stephens Family of League's dinner in Nelson Bay on May 27.
Newcastle Knights director of football Peter Parr and former NRL player Neville Glover will be the guest speakers at Port Stephens Family of League's dinner in Nelson Bay on May 27.

Rugby league lovers will have a chance to hear from two of the game's greats at Port Stephens Family of League's major fund-raising event of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.