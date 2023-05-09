Rugby league lovers will have a chance to hear from two of the game's greats at Port Stephens Family of League's major fund-raising event of the year.
Newcastle Knights director of football Peter Parr and former Parramatta and Penrith player Neville Glover will be the guest speakers at the Family of League's dinner, which forms one half of the charity double header in Nelson Bay.
Hosted at Nelson Bay Golf Club, the dinner will be held on Saturday, May 27 and the Ambrose golf tournament on Sunday, May 28.
"This event has attracted quality guest speakers over the years and this year is no different," Family of League secretary Peter Arnold said.
"The proceeds from the weekend will help the foundation to keep helping the men, women and children of the rugby league community who are doing it tough."
Parr and Glover will each talk about their lives in rugby league at the dinner beginning at 6pm. The cost to attend is $60 per person and will include a two course meal, wine on the tables, raffles and auctions.
Parr grew up in Stockton and played football for South Newcastle, where he won two premierships with the club in the 80s.
The Novocastrian ventured into coaching and administration soon after, taking up roles with former NRL clubs Western Reds and Adelaide Rams before joining the Brisbane Broncos in 1999.
He was a part of the premiership-winning Broncos organisaiton in 2000 before heading north to join the North Queensland Cowboys in what was to become a successful 21-year stint.
In various roles such as CEO, football manager and director of football, Parr was part of the Cowboys when they won the grand final in 2015 and went to the final dance in 2015 and 2017.
"Peter was a mentor to all involved with the Cowboys at the time - Johnathon Thurston, Jason Tamalolo, Matt Scott and successful coach, the late Paul Green, to name a few," Arnold said. "Now he's returned home to where it all began."
Parr returned to his hometown in 2022 to take up the director of football job with the Knights.
Also set to speak at the dinner is Glover, who played 140 first grade games in addition to representing City, NSW and Australia before becoming a police prosecutor.
He is a Hall of Famer and was awarded an OAM in 2018 for his services to rugby league and the community.
Glover is currently the Family of League president of the North Lakes area of the Central Coast.
ABC commentator Gerry Collins will emcee the dinner, but will also share stories from his interesting career.
Collins has an interesting portfolio spanning more than 30 years, including calling the swimming at six Olympics and seven Commonwealth Games. He's also called games at rugby union world cups, the Australian Wallabies games, NRL and Queensland Cup games.
The charitable double header will finish with the four person Ambrose golf day, which has a 9.30am start. It is open to men, women and mixed teams.
The cost is $90 per person which includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast and lunch, balls, cap and stubby holder, nearest the pin holes, raffles and auctions. There is also corporate packages available.
Book a spot to the dinner or the golf day through Nelson Bay Golf Club on (02) 4981 1132.
For more information about the events phone Peter Arnold on 0404 872 018
After more than 20 years being known as Men Of League, the charitable organisation changed its name to Family of League in 2022 to reflect the ongoing changing face of the game as more young girls and women join the ranks.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
