The National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a hazard reduction burn west of Anna Bay in the Worimi Conservation Lands from Friday.
Weather permitting, the burn will treat about 52 hectares of bushland on the far eastern end of Worimi Conservation Lands and will reduce the fuel load in the park.
The hazard reduction burn is aimed at helping promote biodiversity and protect nearby private properties in the event of a wildfire, NPWS said.
"NPWS are working closely with the Worimi Conservation Lands board to ensure the burn protects and respects the cultural heritage values of the area," the service said.
"The quarry, egg and easement trails will be closed from Friday, May 5 for the duration of the burn.
"Smoke may be visible in the Port Stephens area, including Bobs Farm, Anna Bay, Taylors Beach.
"People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
"Motorists should use caution when driving on Nelson Bay Road, Port Stephens Drive and Gan Gan Road."
NPWS said hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, cultural heritage, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
"This burn is one of the many that National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning in national parks within the Hunter Coast Central Coast Branch during Autumn," the service said.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at: NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government "Hazards Near Me" website and app.
