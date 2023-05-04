Man armed with blade holds up Port Stephens club

Port Stephens Examiner
Man armed with box cutter hold-up Soldiers Point Bowling Club

Updated May 5 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:44am
A MAN armed with a box cutter has robbed a Port Stephens club, prompting a police investigation.

