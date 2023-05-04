Port Stephens Examiner
Sail Port Stephens shifts to overdrive for second part of 2023 series - the windward-leewards

May 5 2023 - 9:30am
Secret Mens Business in action at Sail Port Stephens. Picture by Salty Dingo
With the Sail Port Stephens Passage Series now successfully run and won, the regatta gets its game face on from Friday as 23 yachts contest the three-day Windward-Leeward Series comprising the NSW Yachting Championships (IRC) and inaugural Rob Hampshire Trophy (ORC).

