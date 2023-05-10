The doors to the Raymond Terrace and Salamander Bay fire stations will be open on Saturday with residents encouraged to pop in and meet their local firefighters.
Children will be able to see a fire truck, demonstrations and firefighting equipment whilst the grown-ups will be able to learn more about home fire safety during Fire and Rescue NSW's open day on May 13.
"Our annual open day is a great opportunity for the family to come along and learn all about the work that local professional firefighters do, day in day out," Raymond Terrace FRNSW deputy captain Giacomo Arnott said.
"Whether it's putting out a house fire, assisting at a car crash, neutralising a gas leak, or the more routine work like smoke alarm checks and school visits, we're working 365 days a year 24/7 to protect our community.
"Open day gives the family a chance to see a fire truck up close, learn about fire safety, meet your local Firefighters and maybe even inspire a future firefighter to pursue a career with Fire and Rescue NSW."
The Raymond Terrace fire station in Leisure Way and Salamander Bay fire station in Salamander Way will be open from 10am to 2pm.
At Raymond Terrace, there will be demonstrations, free giveaways for children and fun for adults.
Salamander Bay FRNSW captain Malcolm Smith said there would be similar activities at their fire station on Saturday, plus a sausage sizzle.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.