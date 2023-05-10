Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace and Salamander Bay fire stations to open on May 13 for Fire and Rescue NSW open day

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
May 10 2023 - 2:00pm
Head into the Raymond Terrace and Salamander Bay Fire and Rescue NSW stations between 10am-2pm on Saturday, May 13 for their open day.
The doors to the Raymond Terrace and Salamander Bay fire stations will be open on Saturday with residents encouraged to pop in and meet their local firefighters.

