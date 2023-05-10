Journeying together a sacred task Advertising Feature

As the Head of Catholic Schools, I am deeply conscious of what a privilege it is to work with our students, families and our staff to promote faith and learning in our community each and every day.

Our "family" of 58 schools with more than 20,000 students in this diocese welcomes all who seek the life-long value of a Catholic education in our school system.

From kindergarten to year 12, our Catholic schools cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support and extend each individual in our care.

A fundamental part of the journey through Catholic education for students is ensuring they feel a deep sense of being valued, develop a strong sense of self-worth and become well-rounded citizens whose social engagement is informed by the Gospel.

Our Catholic Schools Week theme this year, "Encounter: Journeying Together," reminds us that we are called to be Easter people - those who are committed to building joy-filled communities constantly seeking unity and belonging.

Our theme calls for us to accompany others along the road, meeting them where they are at.

As Pope Francis remarks, "to accompany others is a sacred task... it is intimate and intentional; it's dynamic and life-changing".

This is just like Jesus who encounters disciples on the way to Emmaus and walks alongside them and listens deeply. He doesn't just talk to them at a distance, he meets them and encounters them.

Walking alongside our parishes in support of our families, we build skills, attributes and values for today, and aim for our graduates to live prosperous and purposeful adult lives, constructively contributing to their families and community.

With many activities happening right across our schools throughout this period, visit our Catholic Schools website or contact your local school to make sure you don't miss out on the chance to see why so many families choose Catholic education for their child's school journey.

As we journey together, may we truly honour the privileged gift of Catholic education as we celebrate together during Catholic Schools Week.

Catholic Schools Week (May 15-19) celebrates what makes our Catholic schools great and raises awareness of the many opportunities Catholic schools provide through faith-based education. For more information, visit mn.catholic.edu.au.

Catholic Schools Week provides the opportunity to celebrate the remarkable work, passion and enthusiasm that Catholic schools exhibit on a daily basis. Picture supplied