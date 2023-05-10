Newest college to welcome first seniors in 2024 Advertising Feature

Catherine McAuley Catholic College in Medowie is proud to be the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle's newest school serving the Port Stephens region.

The college is a learning faith-based community in the Mercy tradition, growing to support students through to year 11 in 2024.

While the college is equipped with future-focused, state-of-the-art facilities, it's their relationships that are critical in building a genuine sense of belonging and culture of trust within the community.

The school's Moral Imperative is to empower a Mercy-inspired community of confident, agile, reflective learners. At the heart of this are the school's values: Hospitality, Compassion, Courage and Faith in Action, inspiring McAuley graduates to lead purposeful lives and contribute to a changing world.

Catherine McAuley Catholic College is reimagining learning by providing students with choice, agency and ownership throughout their learning journey, giving them permission to explore and develop their own strengths, passions and interests.

The aim of their learning framework is for each and every student to be equipped with the skills and tools they need to be able to thrive in a dynamic, globally connected world.



The college's holistic approach to education ensures a variety of educational experiences, both in and out of the classroom, that support the formation of character of all students.

A new school provides a wonderful opportunity to reimagine education as we prepare our young people to be both life-ready and career-ready. Central to this is the development of essential skills and capabilities necessary to thrive.



The college seeks to assist students in finding their own direction in discovering their own personal strengths and pathways by proving the right support, resources and guidance systems.

Students can tailor their programs to reflect their future aspirations with a breadth of courses on offer.

The college is in the envious position having recruited high-quality education professionals who are united in building a culture of learning that supports each individual student.



These exceptional educators share an innovative mindset and bring their collective experience, passion and creative thinking to provide challenging and stimulating learning opportunities.

The state-of-the-art learning environments at Catherine McAuley Catholic College have been built with an emphasis on flexibility and agility - ensuring the contemporary learning spaces are built for today's learners and the generations to come.

The college is looking forward to commencing its first year 11 classes in 2024. This is an exciting opportunity to join the new college for its first senior cohort.



