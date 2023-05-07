BOATERS have been warned to stay off the water as the NSW coastline is hit with hazardous surf.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Hunter's coastline on Monday, with dangerous surf and hazardous winds forecast.
Significant wave heights of five to six metres are possible, especially on south-facing parts of the coast.
"Spring high tides will also occur and may compound wave impacts," the Bureau said.
"Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas."
This sentiment was reiterated by Marine Rescue NSW acting deputy commissioner Darren Schott who advised boaters to stay off the water.
"Boaters planning to cross shallow waters and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage," he said.
"Hazardous surf conditions and high winds will be present across the state which creates a higher risk for boaters. Please be careful and avoid going boating if possible."
The warning coincides with a drop in temperatures.
The mercury dropped to below three degrees Celsius in the Upper Hunter on Monday morning.
It was just 11 degrees in Port Stephens on Monday morning, but the brisk breeze meant it felt closer to five degrees Celsius.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.