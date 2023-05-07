A training crew at Marine Rescue Port Stephens got a taste of real action on Saturday, rescuing a runabout boat north east of Broughton Island.
The boat, which had been out fishing, was towed to Little Beach boat ramp by the Port Stephens 31 crew.
The team safely manoeuvred the boat, avoiding a yacht race and other fishing boats.
The operation was safely completed using a heaving line, connected to the larger tow line, while out on open seas.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
