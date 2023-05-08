Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Big plays from Fingal Bay Bomboras, Raymond Terrace Magpies, Karuah Roos and Nelson Bay Gropers

By Peter Arnold
Updated May 9 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 9:30am
The Fingal Bay Bomboras men posted an emphatic 40-0 win over Kurri Bulldogs on Saturday, May 6. Picture by Jenny's Sports Photography
FINGAL Bay Rugby League teams had their defensive walls up in their two fixtures last weekend, with both teams not conceding a point.

