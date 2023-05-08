FINGAL Bay Rugby League teams had their defensive walls up in their two fixtures last weekend, with both teams not conceding a point.
The men posted an emphatic 40-0 win over Kurri Bulldogs and the women's league tag team were too strong for University, 28-0.
The Bomboras went into the contest against the Bulldogs undermanned with starting props Todd Doro and Bo Earl sidelined with injury. Tackling tyro Ben Schneider was then injured in the first quarter of the game.
Clever fullback and players' player Steve Whitehead scored the first of his three game tries in the first half, with Fingal going to the halftime break leading 16-0.
Fingal went up a gear in the second half and on the back of a clever kicking game they established great field position. The Bomboras backline looked sharp. Centres Connor Hayden and Billy Rae and wingers Kane Chester and Nathan Barnes played well.
The forward rotation worked the house down. Jake Wozniak, Jacob Morrow, Cain Roby and Billy Clarke all played big minutes.
The ladies team produced a exceptional effort to keep the students scoreless with Aimee McCaull leading the way in defence. Daytona Mayer was a constant threat in attack while Alyce Scully and Georgia Relf added some spark in attack.
In a fine team effort, standout players' player was Bree Tisdell who on return from injury after several season out has been dynamic for the club.
RAYMOND Terrace Rugby League Cub had a busy weekend with five teams competing and producing mixed results - two wins and three losses.
The men's B-grade got the show on the road on Friday night with a tough road trip to wom a tight contest against North Lakes 28-26. Players' player was Luke Handsaker who also picked up the refs points.
The B-grade ladies tag team also had a tough hit out against the Cessnock Goannas and posted an exciting 28-22 win. Players' player was Lilly Imber.
The A-grade ladies tackle team lost a close contest to Lakes United, 26-18, the C-grade ladies league tag team went down to Wallsend-Maryland 14-6, while in the Northern Conference, Paterson was too strong for the Magpies who went down 32-12.
NELSON Bay Junior Rugby League Club continues to produced talented young players.
Local junior tough back rower Beau Hill represented NSW Country against City in the under-16 championship at Jubilee Oval last Saturday. Beau has had a great year playing in the Knights Harold Mathews squad and the Andrew Johns Cup.
Brother Jordan also plays in the Northern Hawks under-19s and also played in the Newcastle-Maitland Knights Laurie Daley Cup, while sister Ella plays under-15 women's tackle with Raymond Terrace.
This busy rugby league family continues to give back to the game - mum Brook Hill is in her final year after a four-year stint as president of the Nelson Bay Marlins and was previously on the board of the Newcastle Rugby League.
Dad Ji Hill played in the Northern Blues premiership-winning team and has coached rugby league at a local level. Ji is currently the forwards coach with the Knights Jersey Flegg team.
Other players from the Marlins on rep duty is Tyler Jarvis, who has been selected in the NSW combined rugby union high schools team. Former Marlin Harper Collins also represented NSW Country in the under-18s fixture last Saturday.
RUGBY in paradise was on display at Bill Strong Oval last weekend with large crowd on hand to witness the Nelson Bay Gropers in actions.
The Gropers posted some strong wins with the men running out convincing winners over Singleton Army 56-5 while under the ladies team, under lights, entertained with a powerful 38-5 win over Maitland.
Enthusiasm was on high with the Gropers men racing to a 34-0 lead at half time.
The slick Bay backline were in try scoring mode with centre Willi Dunn going over three times, winger Niko Vakawaidomo twice while winger Tyler Blue and fly half Illisoni Vonmatairatu each crossed once. Tough props Nathan McLeay and Zion Takarua also crashed over for five pointers.
The Gropers players voted for centre Michael Hotene, halfback Dan Murphy, prop Zion Takarua, lock Sam Goldsmith and Hamish Bartlett while the club points went to Willi Dunn, Illisoni Vonomatairatu and hooker Ross Buchan.
The ladies produce a great win with several length of the field tries keeping the crowd entertained. Tries to Jessica Beam, Victoria Hawthorn, Tash Harris. Club points went to Bek O'Donohue and Victoria Hawthorn.
The Bay men have the bye this weekend and will next host Medowie at the Groperdome on May 20. The women are away to Waratah this Saturday.
KARUAH once again drew a massive crowd to their home ground last Saturday with some exciting rugby league being played in the middle.
In the men's game, the Roos maintained the fortress with a close win over traditional arch rivals the Clarence Town Cobras, 24-20.
It was a very physical encounter with two committed teams going head-to-head in an entertaining game. The best and fairest points were shared between Michael Ode and Daniel Evans. Points also went to captain Mitchell O'Brien and Dylon Maher.
The Rooettes women ran riot over the Dora Creek Swampies, posting a 60-0 victory. Club points went to Sophie Lembke, Allana Bebnar and Marnie Langdon.
The mighty under-10 Joeys posted a narrow loss to the strong West Maitland Red Dogs. A win is not far away for this talented team who continue to train hard.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
