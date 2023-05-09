Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Little Tin Shed in Medowie busy prepping fresh flowers ahead of Mother's Day

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
May 10 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Mulholland with baby Henry, 2 weeks old, at Little Tin Shed in Medowie. The family owned and run flower farm is busy preparing thousands of flowers ahead of Mother's Day. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts
Sarah Mulholland with baby Henry, 2 weeks old, at Little Tin Shed in Medowie. The family owned and run flower farm is busy preparing thousands of flowers ahead of Mother's Day. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

The Little Tin Shed team have been working non-stop picking, cutting and bunching together fresh blooms for one of the most popular flower-giving occasions of the year, Mother's Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.