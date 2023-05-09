The Little Tin Shed team have been working non-stop picking, cutting and bunching together fresh blooms for one of the most popular flower-giving occasions of the year, Mother's Day.
Some 10,000 flowers grown on the Harris family farm in Medowie have gone out to flower markets, resellers and countless florists across Port Stephens and the Hunter, even to Sydney and Brisbane, ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.
But for those looking to grab a fresh bunch of flowers for mum or grandma locally, there will be plenty to buy directly from the Little Tin Shed on the weekend.
Bunches start from $15 and go up to $35. Just drop in and grab a bouquet.
Frances Harris remembers first planting chrysanthemums on her Medowie Road property in 1983 after her uncle had given her and husband Vincent a corn bag full of the flowers.
The white and pink flowers, planted along the front fence of the farm, cut a pretty sight as people travelled into Medowie.
Now, 40 years later, travellers are treated to a kaleidoscope of colour as they pass the property that is home to the Little Tin Shed.
Sarah Mulholland, granddaughter to Mrs Harris, said the Little Tin Shed has long sold chrysanthemums for Mother's Day but it has only been in the past few years that they have ramped up in production to cater for the increased demand and interest in locally grown flowers.
"More people were getting behind the 'support local' movement and are really keen to buy from local growers, so we get a lot of interest, which is great," she said.
"There's not many farms left these days, so it's really important that people get behind local growers."
The interest has breathed new life into the former fruit and vegetable farm. Flowers are the farm's bread and butter.
Mrs Mulholland's brother, Daniel Harris, and his wife Karlie, have even gone a step further - into flower tourism - by planting sunflowers on the property and hosting hugely popular 'pick your own' events.
In the past year they have held 10 sunflower events, with the last drawing about 2000 people.
"We didn't expect that many people, but it shows that there's a lot of interest in it," Mr Harris said. "We can now look at making the sunflower fields bigger, making the car parking area bigger, putting more workers on.
"This has given us a new avenue to go down rather than just growing and selling flowers."
The Harris-Mullholland family have been working for the past two weeks to harvest chrysanthemums, sunflowers and other blooms, bunching them up to fill orders and sending them to where they need to go.
Mrs Mulholland and brother Daniel coordinate the Little Tin Shed's flower deliveries with help from a band of volunteers, many of them friends and family.
Working in property's namesake, the tin shed, the volunteers were this week filling the last of the orders to go out to markets and florists before starting to bunch together the bouquets they will be selling from the farm.
With her two week old baby, Henry, strapped to her chest, Mrs Mulholland worked alongside her mother, Jane Harris, to bunch together flowers on Monday.
"I remember when Sarah was little, she would sit in a box just up there," Mrs Harris said, pointing to a nearby bench in the shed, "and she would watch us box up fruit. It's truly generational now."
Nearby, Mrs Mulholland's father, Graham Harris, was in the paddocks cutting more flowers while brother Daniel was on the four-wheeler bringing them into the shed.
Family matriarch Frances Harris was also busy putting together bunches of blooms.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
