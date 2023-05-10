Titan's success at martial arts championships

The team from Titan Martial Arts made a name for themselves at the combined Global Open Taekwondo Championships and 2023 United ITF Nationals in Melbourne last month.
Across their induvial and team events during the April 22-23 tournament, 12 competitors from the Raymond Terrace-based martial arts studio claimed 10 first, six second and five third place results.
"We couldn't be any more proud of our team," chief instructor Michael Omay said, adding his thanks to instructors Simon Aliendi and Natasha Omay for travelling with the team.
"Without that support we couldn't get the results we have," Omay said.
In another big achievement, a number of the Titan students also placed first in the club rankings at the event.
It was a big weekend for Omay, who was also inducted into the International Taekwon-do Federation Hall of Fame by Master Michael Muleta.
He was nominated for the award in the Indomitable Spirit category.
Omay's wife and a fellow Titan instructor, Natasha, said he was a "very fitting recipient for the award" and said it was "great recognition for all the hard work and dedication he has given over the years".
Omay has dedicated more than a decade of his life to martial arts. He is a black belt in taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu - a rare combination in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.