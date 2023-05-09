Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
What's on

Live and Local: Sydney Writer's Festival author talks to be livestreamed direct to Port Stephens libraries

Updated May 9 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author talks by Maggie Beer and Jane Harper as part of the Sydney Writer's Festival will be livestreamed at the Port's libraries from May 25-27.
Author talks by Maggie Beer and Jane Harper as part of the Sydney Writer's Festival will be livestreamed at the Port's libraries from May 25-27.

Talks from the Sydney Writer's Festival will be available for book lovers to watch live and free in Port Stephens in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.