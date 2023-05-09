Talks from the Sydney Writer's Festival will be available for book lovers to watch live and free in Port Stephens in May.
As part of the Live and Local program, discussions with a number of renowned authors featured in the festival will be livestreamed to the Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries on May 25, 26 and 27.
"Live and Local is for people who want to participate in the festival, but can't get along or don't want to travel to Sydney," Tammy Gutsche, Port Stephens Council's community services section manager, said.
Brought to Port Stephens audiences in real time, internationally acclaimed crime writer Jane Harper will discuss Exiles, the thrilling and likely final instalment in her Aaron Falk series, at the Sydney Writer's Festival on Thursday, May 25.
Her talk will be livestreamed at the Port's libraries from 10am-11am.
The same day, from 12pm-1pm, much-loved radio host and author Richard Fidler will delve into The Book of Roads and Kingdoms, his account of medieval wanderers during Islam's Golden Age.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Geraldine Brooks will shed light on her best-selling novel, Horse, from 2pm-3pm.
On Friday, May 26, from 10am-11am, Brooks will be back, talking with Pip Williams and Sally Colin-James on Bringing the Past to Life.
Booker Prize-winning author Eleanor Catton discusses her keenly anticipated thriller Birnam Wood from 12pm-1pm.
Good Arguments author Bo Seo and former High Court justice Michael Kirby examine how to better listen and disagree with each other in an era of divisive public debate from 2pm-3pm.
At 10am-11am on Saturday, May 27, culinary icons Stephanie Alexander and Maggie Beer will reflect on their decades-long friendship and decorated careers, which have transformed how Australians think about food, with interviewer Adam Liaw.
Rounding out Live and Local at 12pm-1pm will be Helen Garner and journalist Hedley Thomas, creator of Australian crime podcast The Teacher's Pet, discussing their approaches to writing about crime.
The Live and Local sessions are free to attend but bookings are required as places are limited.
Contact your preferred library to make a booking: Raymond Terrace 4988 0111 or Tomaree 4988 0670.
