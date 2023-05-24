SuperDrive will be there, guaranteed Advertising Feature

January 2020 was to be the new career dawn for Corlette resident Zoe Bailey. After being an Uber driver for a few months, she started her own driving service, SuperDrive, spread the word around Port Stephens and bookings poured in.

And then the world changed. COVID-19 had struck.

But, like many businesses, she adapted to the transformative times and found a new clientele base: senior citizens who needed reliable transport to their medical appointments and shops.

When the pandemic ended, business boomed. Indeed, SuperDrive has expanded to four cars to cater to their many regular and casual clients. All four drivers have police and working with children checks.

SuperDrive's mantra is reliability.

"We know how important it is to people that they know we will turn up, on time," Zoe says.



"If you book us at 8am or 8pm, we will be there on the dot.

"We pride ourselves on being honest and reliable.



"We are never going to be late for your dinner reservation, a plane, or a wedding, for example."



SuperDrive has become a popular choice for local resorts such as Bannisters, Oaks Pacific Blue and Mantra because of their reliability.



Some of SuperDrive's regulars are from Brisbane and Melbourne, flying up for a weekend of luxury. "We essentially become their personal drivers," Zoe says.



"And though we mainly work locally and Newcastle airport, we are getting more and more Sydney trips. We have five clients who use us regularly to take them to Sydney and back."

Recently, a family of 16 booked all four cars, which took them from Newcastle airport to Bannisters resort.



"The family preferred the idea than a bus. We quite often do convoys, clients love it."



Zoe is supported in business by her wife, Cassy Bailey. Both English born, they have lived in Port Stephens for 16 years and have blended their families.

They know many locals - and getting to know a whole lot more.

Which suits people-lover Zoe down to the ground.

"Families trust us to take their kids to school or to their after-school jobs at McDonald's because we're part of the community, they know us."



Zoe loves the Port Stephens region and takes Bailey their beloved pooch for a walk on the beach every day.



"We're making the best of this beautiful part of the world."

Zoe and Cassy Bailey with their blended families - and Bailey the beloved pooch. Pictures supplied