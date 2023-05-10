What's on: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

Tri Port Stephens
May 13: One Mile. Time: 7am-3pm. Cost: Registration varies depending on event.
It's the end-of-season race where the mood is as much a party as it is a race. Get ready for some great racing action and some road closures in One Mile and Boat Harbour. Registration closes May 10: eliteenergy.com.au/event/port-stephens-triathlon-festival
Medowie Markets
May 13: Grounds of the Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12pm.
Toys, tools, books, plants, clothes and more. A local monthly market operated by the Medowie Lions Club.
Mother's Day buffet
May 14: Shoal bay Country Club. Sitting times: 11.30am, 11.345am, 12pm. Cost: Under 5s free, children 5-11 $35, teens 12-17 $60, adults $90.
Celebrate your favourite lady with a delicious buffet lunch and bottomless mimosas while overlooking Shoal Bay Beach from the club's stunning Whitesands space. Bookings essential: shoalbaycountryclub.com.au.
Mother's Day Market
May 14: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
An outdoor community market with craft, food products, designer items, live music and much more. From jewellery to local artists, olive oils to creative types, Tomaree Markets has it all.
Garuwa Markets
May 21: Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Enjoy morning of good music, local arts, amazing foods and fabulous shopping. There also will be meat raffles and some lucky giveaways. Karuah Public School's market is held the third Sunday of the month.
Illuminate Raymond Terrace
May 26: Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 5pm-9pm. Cost: Free
A family friendly event of fire and lights, live music, a silent disco, roving artists, community parade, food trucks and fireworks. Be captivated by Port Stephens Council's display of light and sensory elements.
Biggest Morning Tea
May 23: Tilligerry Tennis Courts, Strathmore Roadd, Mallabula. Time: 10am. Cost: $10
Tilligerry Tennis Club is hosting a Biggest Morning Tea event to raise money for the Cancer Council. There will be morning tea, a Tombola raffle and plant sales. RSVP attendance to the club by May 12: tilligerrytennis@gmail.com
