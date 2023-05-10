House of the week: 62 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay

62 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay
Fingal Bay is one of the most popular beaches along Australia's east coast, a 2km crescent of white sand curving from Fingal Head around to Fingal Island.
It is rare to find a property in such a coveted location - but here for the first time on the market is this versatile seven-bedroom residence, just footsteps from the soft sand.
Opposite the pristine waters of Fingal Bay and facing north-west, the property looks across the bay towards Fingal Spit and beyond to the outer islands and Broughton Island in the distance.
"Along with its exclusive location and uninterrupted grandstand views from covered terraces, living areas and front bedrooms, the property can be divided straight down to middle to create separate, fully self-contained accommodation," selling agent Dane Queenan said.
The guest residence in the east wing has private access, a fully equipped kitchen featuring beautiful original timber cabinetry, three bedrooms, comfortable open-plan living and dining and amazing views and exclusive access to a beach-facing terrace.
The entire property features a seamless blend of unique charm and high-end design, with crisp white interiors and natural timber accents, and walls of glass (windows and sliding doors) to capture those outstanding views.
Entry to the main residence leads to a beautiful living area with stunning timber floors and feature brick wall, dining area and the kitchen with timber cabinetry and breakfast bar.
Two bedrooms and family bathroom are also downstairs, while upstairs are the master bedroom with ensuite and an expansive living area with bar, flowing out to the grand front terrace where you can enjoy a morning cuppa or a sundowner to the sound of lapping waves.
Close by is a playground, dog-friendly reserve, Barry Park and Tomaree Head walking trail.
The whales have already started to arrive for the season in Port Stephens so if you're going to inspect your potential new paradise, pop the binoculars in the car.
Other features of this amazing property include:
