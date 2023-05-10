Road works on Nelson Bay Road on the way

Road work will begin on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash next week.
Work will be done between 6pm and 6am on Sunday, May 14, Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, weather permitting.
During this time the existing line marking will be removed and replaced with new line marking. Adjustments to the concrete safety barriers will also be made.
Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour during work hours, lane closures and traffic control.
Travel times may be affected and short stops may be required.
The work will be done at night to make commuting easier for motorists.
The improvements are part of the Nelson Bay Road upgrade between Williamtown and Bobs Farm.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.