Good wins for Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club's Under 18s and Women's squads

Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club men's team had a bye round last weekend however the Under 18s and women's team both had good wins.
The Under 18s headed to Marcellin Park at Lorn to play Maitland with the Gropers producing some exciting tries to run out 26-6 victors.
There were two tries to Jobe Hieschausen with Xavier Stewart and Charlie Mullins also scoring tries.
Charlie added to his tally with three conversions.
The Groper Womens XV lined up against Waratah and despite several key players missing they lead 12-7 at the break.
Waratah came back to lead 19-17 with minutes on the clock a try from Tash Harris was converted by Jessica Beem giving the Gropers the competition points 24 -17.
Player points: Tash Harris 3, Taylor Rich, Sophie Anderson and AJ Linfort were awarded two points each.
Next week the women take on Hamilton at Passmore Oval, while in the local derby the Bay play Medowie at Bill Strong oval.
Kick off is at 3pm.
