Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Good wins for Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club's Under 18s and Women's squads

Updated May 15 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay Gropers in training. Picture: Facebook/Nelson Bay Rugby Club.
Nelson Bay Gropers in training. Picture: Facebook/Nelson Bay Rugby Club.

Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club men's team had a bye round last weekend however the Under 18s and women's team both had good wins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.