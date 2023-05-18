Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Spirited Play Cafe to host Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
May 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spirited Cafe managing director Kayla O'Brien with daughter Ivy and some sweet treats. Picture supplied.
Spirited Cafe managing director Kayla O'Brien with daughter Ivy and some sweet treats. Picture supplied.

Spirited Play Cafe at Taylor's Beach will raise money for Cancer Council on Thursday, May 25 by hosting a Biggest Morning Tea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.