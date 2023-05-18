Spirited Play Cafe at Taylor's Beach will raise money for Cancer Council on Thursday, May 25 by hosting a Biggest Morning Tea.
The cafe will have delicious high tea inspired platters for sale, and is running a raffle with some exciting prizes including a 12 month family membership to its play area.
Spirited Play Cafe managing director Kayla O'Brien said raising money for Cancer Council was a no-brainer.
"I think that everyone's been touched by cancer, it's something that's close to everyone's heart," she said.
"It was a bit of a no-brainer for us to get behind it."
Ms O'Brien has set a fundraising target of $300, but hopes to blow it out of the water.
"It'd be amazing, obviously, if we could pull things together and go higher than that," she said.
The cafe's event kicks off at 10am, and will have free creative play activities, a free ticket into the lucky door prize raffle and a photo booth.
Platter boxes will be available for takeaway as well, with a portion of profits from each going to the Cancer Council.
The high tea-inspired platters will have tasty treats like cucumber sandwiches, caramel slices, banana bread muffins and more cafe favourites.
The raffle prizes are:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
