Aaron Cocco will face off against Tonga Tongotongo on Saturday, May 20 at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club for the NSW Cruiserweight title.
Cocco from the Port Stephens based Next Level Boxing will fight Tongo over eight three-minute rounds.
The event, called The Last Dance, will be Cocco's last before he heads into retirement to focus on running his gym.
The action-packed afternoon will take place under the big top with doors opening at 12pm and the first fight at 1pm.
In a mix of both professional and amatuer fights, the professional boxing line-up includes two heavyweight bouts with Bryce Jones doing battle with Jeff King and David Leard up against hardman Jack Maris from Raymond Terrace.
Dale Woolnough from Boxcamp gym in Lake Macquarie will also take on Jay Grogan in a three-round bout.
VIP tables with a food and drinks package are available to book.
