Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

The Last Dance at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club to feature boxers from across NSW

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Cocco, right, will face off against Tonga Tongotongo for the NSW Cruiserweight Title at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Saturday, May 20. Picture supplied
Aaron Cocco, right, will face off against Tonga Tongotongo for the NSW Cruiserweight Title at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Saturday, May 20. Picture supplied

Aaron Cocco will face off against Tonga Tongotongo on Saturday, May 20 at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club for the NSW Cruiserweight title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.