THE MARKETS
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Port Stephens is spoilt for choice when it comes to markets this weekend. On Saturday why not head to the Tanilba Bay Markets at President Wilson Walk from 9am to 12pm, or the Port Stephens Produce Market at 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace from 9am to 1pm. On Sunday try the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Shoal Bay.
SAIL PORT STEPHENS
SOLDIERS POINT
The final weekend of Sail Port Stephens is here, with the Bay Series event on from May 19 to 21. The best vantage point is the Soldiers Point Locals Lounge out the front of the Bay Sailing Centre on Saturday. Grab a bite to eat or bring a picnic to this free event from 10.30am to 2pm.
In the news:
READ TO A PUP
TOMAREE LIBRARY
Would your child enjoy practicing reading aloud to a furry friend? BaRK is a free weekly program on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons from 3.30pm to 4.40pm at Tomaree Library where school aged children can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog for 15 minutes. Contact the library on 4988 0670.
CLOTHING WORKSHOP
TOMAREE LIBRARY
Expert professional organiser Susanne Thiebe will present an interesting workshop all about decluttering, organising and caring for your wardrobe at Tomaree Library on Saturday at 10.30am. In the 1.5 hour session participants will learn how to sustainably let go of unwanted items. Bookings are essential, contact the library on 4988 0670.
FOR THE DIARY
RIVERSIDE PARK
Mark your calendars for next weekend because Illuminate Raymond Terrace will light up Riverside Park on Friday, May 26 from 5pm. Make your own lantern, see roving fire twirlers and live music. The night will finish with a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
