LJ Hooker Nelson Bay has raised more than $20,000 for the Humpty Dumpty and The Mark Hughes foundations.
The local real estate agency hosted a charity dinner to raise funds for the LJ Hooker Foundation on Saturday, April 29.
The sold-out event was held at the Saltwater Restaurant at Fingal Bay, and was attended by 120 people, with lively fundraising activities.
LJ Hooker Nelson Bay director Jason Brennan was thrilled with the outcome.
"These charities are very close to all our hearts at LJ Hooker Nelson Bay and it gives us great pride to know that we're helping to make a positive difference in people's lives," she said.
In other news:
"This event exceeded our expectations not only because we exceeded our fundraising target, but because we were able to bring together our amazing community.
"Thank you to all of those that gave so generously including our sponsors, customers, friends and local businesses."
Since 2016, the LJ Hooker Foundation has consolidated the grassroots fundraising activities of its network and made major donations to charity partners the Humpty Dumpty Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Australia.
The foundation has also made major donations to the Mark Hughes Foundation and Friends with Dignity.
LJ Hooker Foundation spokeswoman Sarah Dickson said the venture helped local offices engage with their community and make a difference to the lives of children and Cystic Fibrosis sufferers across the country.
"On any given weekend, LJ Hooker teams around the country are fundraising for our charity partners or local causes to make a tangible difference in the communities in which they live and work," she said.
"LJ Hooker Foundation allows us to formally receipt and facilitate these donations ensuring that every dollar raised is accounted for and has a charitable purpose."
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.