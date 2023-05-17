Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

LJ Hooker Nelson Bay's charity night raised more than $20,000 for two charities

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARITY NIGHT: LJ Hooker Nelson Bay exceeded their fundraising expectations at their charity event on April 29. Picture supplied.
CHARITY NIGHT: LJ Hooker Nelson Bay exceeded their fundraising expectations at their charity event on April 29. Picture supplied.

LJ Hooker Nelson Bay has raised more than $20,000 for the Humpty Dumpty and The Mark Hughes foundations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.