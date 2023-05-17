'Notorious' road targeted in campaign to stop speeding

Motorists are being urged to take the road safety pledge to 'Drive So Others Survive'.
Port Stephens Council, NSW Police and Transport for NSW have united to encourage drivers to stop speeding on local roads as part of National Road Safety Week.
The council wants residents to take the pledge between May 14 and 21 - and hopefully continue to drive without speeding after that.
"As we all know, the faster you drive, the harder it is to stop. Just small reductions in speed can make a big difference to safety on our local roads," Council's asset section manager John Maretich said.
"A typical stopping distance for a vehicle traveling at 50km/hr is 37metres and this jumps to 56 metres if traveling at just 60km/hr. Unfortunately, some roads are more notorious than others for speeding - Lemon Tree Passage Road is one of these.
"This road has been the site of multiple speed-related crashes. We need to increase safety on our roads and reduce the number of accidents."
General manager Tim Crosdale said the anonymous online pledge showed how you could make small changes to your driving to reduce the risk for yourself and others.
"We all need to remember to slow down - everyone has the right to get home safely," Mr Crosdale said.
"Roads continue to be a priority for council and our community and more funding is always needed to maintain our roads to the standard we'd like."
Lemon Tree Passage Road received funding from the black spot road safety program in 2019 to make it safer. Council is also making road safety improvements in Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay town centres and on Gan Gan Road, Nelson Bay; Avenue of the Allies, Tanilba Bay and Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace.
"The NSW government has also committed $12 million in funding to repair and upgrade Port Stephens roads. Funding is crucial and has helped us improve our road network, slow vehicles and improve pedestrian safety," Mr Crosdale said.
