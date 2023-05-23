ILLUMINATE
RAYMOND TERRACE
Mark your calendars for next weekend because Illuminate Raymond Terrace will light up Riverside Park on Friday, May 26 from 5pm. Make your own lantern, see roving fire twirlers, face painting and live music. The night will finish with a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
On Sunday, May 28 head to Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay between 8.30am and 1pm for the Tomaree Markets, held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Enjoy delicious food, local crafts and handmade goods from a variety of stalls while getting some fresh air.
WRITERS' FEST
PORT STEPHENS LIBRARIES
The Sydney Writers' Festival lands in Port Stephens this week, with various author talks being held at Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Highlights are Geraldine Brooks and Maggie Beer. Visit www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community/events/2023/sydney-writers-festival for bookings and the full program.
In other news:
IRRAWANG LIVE
RAYMOND TERRACE
Irrawang High students are coming to King Street and William Street, Raymond Terrace every Wednesday until June 21. Wander down to catch the action, and support this local high school. There will be musical and dance performances, street theatre and free face painting. On Wednesday, May 31 students will deliver performance art at the William Street stage from 12pm to 1.30pm.
WHALE WATCHING
NELSON BAY
Whale watching season is just getting started, with the first whales of the season already spotted. Catch a glimpse of the amazing humpback whales on their journey from Antarctica to warmer water in the north. Why not set up watch at Tomaree Head, Boat Harbour or Barry Park.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.