Investigators are appealing for witnesses or dash-cam footage of a crash which claimed the life of a 70-year-old man near Medowie on Sunday.
The Pacific Highway was shut for several hours on Sunday after authorities were called to the Pacific Highway at Ferodale, roughly a kilometre north of the Medowie Road intersection, after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Port Stephens-Hunter police said in a statement they were told a four-wheel drive had left the road and hit a tree. Ambulance NSW said a 70-year-old woman was taken to the John Hunter Hospital, with police listing her condition as serious but stable on Sunday evening.
"The driver - a 70-year-old man, died at the scene," police said.
"A crime scene was established and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash."
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Raymond Terrace NSW Rural Fire Service brigades were on scene on Sunday afternoon shortly after 1pm, warning motorists that traffic was heavy as emergency services got to work.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information related to the incident are urged to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police District or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
