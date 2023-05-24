House of the week: 89 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay

89 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay
What a property.
If you are seeking the dream waterfront home, it doesn't get any better than this: aquamarine sea and white sand are literally steps away.
Given its unbeatable location on Salamander Bay and next to a treed reserve, close to Wanda Wanda Head, the north-facing, two-storey residence has been designed to maximise the stunning vistas of beautiful Salamander Bay.
Every room has an ocean view. And every room is beautiful.
A house in this location is made for entertaining and there are multiple indoor and outdoor spaces to do just that.
The covered beach-facing terrace is the most perfect spot, just steps from the water's edge. If the weather turns, nature is still on show in all its glory from open-plan living at ground level: a superb white kitchen, dining and lounge area with an easy-on-the-eye coastal palette and honey-hued timber floors.
Picture windows and glass sliding doors frame the panoramic views.
The main bedroom suite is more like a holiday retreat with superb water views and of the treed reserve next door, full-width glass sliding doors opening to a private balcony; a luxe ensuite and a dressing-room with built-in robes.
A second double bedroom also features full-width glass sliding doors and small balcony; a third double bedroom features a blue-accent wall; and the fourth bedroom has glass sliding doors opening to a private timber deck.
There's a stylish standalone bath in the swish family bathroom and a guest toilet and a fully tiled shower in the laundry.
Selling agent Rebecca Dean says the waterfront reserve house is unlike any other on the market.
"Designed specifically to capture water views from every room, each space provides a different aspect of the Port Stephens waterways," she says.
Rebecca Dean said the current owners, who bought the property in 2012, have moved northward with only one hope: that their property sells soon.
That shouldn't be a problem. Who wouldn't want to live here?
