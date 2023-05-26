Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions starting from next week at Campvale

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place. File picture
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place. File picture

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions starting from next week at Campvale to carry out safety improvement work at the intersection of Richardson and Grahamstown roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.