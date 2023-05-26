Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions starting from next week at Campvale to carry out safety improvement work at the intersection of Richardson and Grahamstown roads.
A single lane will be closed for the installation of vehicle activated signs and trenching work required for power supply.
Work will be carried out from 6.30am to 6pm on weekdays and is expected to take five days, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
