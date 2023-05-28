Port Stephens Council gives go ahead to environmental and heritage advisory groups

Port Stephens residents will have the chance to have an input on the area's environment and heritage with the establishment of two new advisory groups.
At its last meeting, Port Stephens Council endorsed a new Environmental Advisory Group and Heritage Advisory Group.
East Ward councillor Leah Anderson said the purpose of the groups will be to provide advice and have input into environmental and heritage matters across Port Stephens.
"I know that protecting our environment and conserving our heritage is really important to the residents of Port Stephens - it's a priority," Cr Anderson said.
"The advisory groups will work with both council and staff to share knowledge, build a common understanding, identify opportunities for community based projects and promote the importance of the environment and heritage.
"These advisory groups are a step in the right direction for the community and council to find ways to work together to protect our amazing assets for future generations."
The Environment Advisory Group was endorsed following a Notice of Motion from Cr Anderson with the Heritage Advisory Group endorsed following a Notice of Motion from Central Ward Councillor Jason Wells.
"Before joining council, I was involved in local heritage groups and understand the importance of protecting the stories and knowledge that have created the place in which we live today," Cr Wells said.
"I'm very grateful to my fellow councillors for supporting the Notice of Motion and to our council staff, who I know work hard to ensure these groups can influence decision-making and drive outcomes for the community."
Council's Strategy and Environment Section manager Brock Lamont says the recruitment of the advisory groups has been designed to ensure representation from all sectors of the Port Stephens community.
"Each group will be made up of three community members and 10 representatives from community groups," he said.
"They need to have an active interest in the environment or heritage conversation and who live, work or study in Port Stephens.
"We want to hear from a broad range of residents and to help this, we've made the process as inclusive as possible with applications being accepted in multiple formats - in writing or via video and audio."
The groups will operate under a Terms of Reference adopted by council on May 9, 2023.
Expressions of interest close at midnight June 18, 2023.
Find out more and apply by visiting portstephens.nsw.gov.au/council/committees-and-advisory-panels.
