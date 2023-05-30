SWIM, BIKE, RUN
PORT STEPHENS
Don't miss this chance to see elite athletes at work - Swim, Bike, Run lands in Shoal Bay, Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace this weekend. The swim, with distances from 500m to 10km, will be held on Friday afternoon at Shoal Bay, the run, with distances from 2km to 42km, will be held on Saturday at Nelson Bay and the bike, with distances from 25km to 100km, will be held on Sunday at Raymond Terrace. Visit sbrportstephens.com.au.
WHALE SEASON
NELSON BAY
Moonshadow TQC Cruises, Imagine Cruises, Aquamarine Adventures and Mavericks on the Bay will officially launch whale season in Port Stephens on Thursday, June 1. Residents and tourists are all invited to experience the whales with an up close and personal WebAR experience. Kicking off at 9am at d'Albora Marinas, Nelson Bay , there will be a range of activities from discounted cruises to live music.
In other news:
PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register and more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
THE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
Head to the Marina Market is on Saturday from 10am to 2pm at Nelson Bay Marina for street food and live music on the foreshore. This curated market highlights the best in local designs and handmade goods. On Sunday, stop by Neil Carroll Park on Victoria Parade and Shoal Bay Road between 9am and 3pm for the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets. There will be handicraft stalls, local produce, art, pottery, plant and cake stalls.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news.
