Nelson Bay Gropers clean sweep in men's and women's

The Nelson Bay Gropers completed a clean sweep of their opponents with the two men's and the women's team all recording wins.
It was one-sided affairs in both the under-18s and women's, but the unbeaten Nelson Bay senior team had to survive a second-half comeback from Griffins before 21-14 after leading 14-0 at the break.
Nelson Bay centre Willi Dunn crossed first after several blockbusting runs bumping off the opposition defence. His try was converted by fly half Illisoni Vonomatairatu and the Bay took an early 7-0 lead.
After an arm-wrestle another Willi Dunn break saw Vonomatairatu backing up to go under the posts for a 14 to nil lead at half-time.
The second half started with an early converted try to Vonomatairatu and the Gropers made several changes to inject fresh legs into the contest and up the tempo, however, in a mistake ridden second half they couldn't capitalise and the Griffins stormed back into the game
Tough prop Lucas McCleer had a barnstorming game in the forwards along with players player lock Hamish Bartlett.
The Under 18s travelled to The Haven Terrigal and ran out convincing 43-0 winners nil. The Gropers scored 7 tries with fullback Brayden McMaster scoring a double. The win has the Bay sitting second on the ladder.
The Nelson Bay Gropers Women gave the home crowd plenty to share running out 43- 7 victors in an emphatic sevem tries to one effort.
Players Player points were split with three points to both winger A J Linfoot and Victoria Hawthorn and one point to Sophie Anderson
