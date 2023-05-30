Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay and Port Stephens prepare for state titles at Maitland carnival

Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 31 2023 - 9:18am, first published 8:41am
The Nelson Bay goal shooter prepares to take a shot in the Open Division netball game against Kurri Kurri on Sunday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Nelson Bay Netball Association continued their preparation for the upcoming state and junor state title by sending junior and senior teams to the Maitland Representative Netball Carnival on Sunday.

