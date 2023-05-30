Nelson Bay and Port Stephens prepare for state titles at Maitland carnival

Nelson Bay Netball Association continued their preparation for the upcoming state and junor state title by sending junior and senior teams to the Maitland Representative Netball Carnival on Sunday.
Nelson Bay sent their Open, under-17, two under-13, an under-12 and an under-11 team to the tournament which feature teams from across the Hunter from as far afield as Tamworth, Port Macquarie, the Central Coast and Sydney.
Port Stephens Netball Association sent junior teams in under-11,12, 13 and 14 Divisions.
The best placed team was Nelson Bay under-12s who finished second in their division, however the teams had to contend against higher state ranked associations.
Open finished seventh with one win and six losses.
Under 17 finished fourth with two wins and three losses
Under-13 Development finished seventh with two wins and four losses
Under-13 finished eight with one win, a draw and four losses.
Under-12 finished second with four wins and two losses.
Under-11 finished fourth with three wins and three losses.
Under-14 finishes fourth with three wins and three losses
Under-13 finished ninth with one win, a draw and five losses.
Under-12 finished fifth with two wins and four losses.
Under-11 finished fifth with three wins.
