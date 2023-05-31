House of the week

37 Sergeant Baker Drive, Corlette
This modern home in coveted Corlette has much that appeals: as an entertainer, a peaceful retreat, and a family home with plenty of space for everyone.
The current owners have created a divine outdoor haven with a plunge pool set amid tropical gardens and an outdoor spa.
You'd definitely feel in holiday mode chilling out by the delightful pool with a slide, cabana, bamboo and rock walls, sandstone pavers and large palms creating that tropical island ambience.
The pool is heated, as is the outdoor spa on the covered back patio, which overlooks the verdant backyard filled with plants.
Being offered for the first time, the 10-year-old property, which has been freshly painted, has two living areas, a central, well-appointed kitchen, and a dining area that opens to the covered entertaining area.
The expansive main bedroom has an ensuite and a WIR while the other bedrooms have BIRs.
Features include a double garage, solar panels, broadband, and split-system air-conditioning.
Listing agent David Schmarr said the owners, who built the property, had made the difficult decision to sell their much-loved family property.
"This terrific property has a great sense of privacy yet it's so conveniently positioned," he said.
"You're surrounded by walking trails, parks and bushland, and close to the Salamander Bay shops and schools precinct. And of course glorious beaches are just a short drive away.
"Whether you're looking to reside or invest, you can do it in absolute comfort and style in beautiful Corlette."
