Changed overnight traffic conditions on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash to progress the Nelson Bay Road upgrade from Williamtown to Bobs Farm.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out at night from 6pm to 6am from Sunday, June 4 to Thursday, June 8 to complete asphalting and line marking.
Work is expected to be completed in up to five nights, weather permitting.
Lane closures, traffic control and a 40km/h reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times. Short term stops may be required at times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
