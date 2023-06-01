Five local community groups will share in more than $26,000 thanks to a council grant.
Seaham Pre-school, Anna Bay Public School, Midnight Dreaming Studio, Capital Chemist Raymond Terrace and Salamander Childcare Centre's projects have been given a boost through Port Stephens Council's Aboriginal Projects Grants.
The grants, which aim to empower the community, will be put towards a range of projects - from connecting children to country, the creation of digital resources and keeping culture alive through song, dance, art and products.
"Council enjoys a strong relationship with the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, collaborating on a range of projects which promote understanding of Aboriginal culture and celebrates their contribution to our community," mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"In 2002, we established The Aboriginal Projects Fund on the recommendation of our Aboriginal Strategic Committee, which has been a huge success.
"We're proud to support community groups and schools through the Aboriginal Projects Fund to continue to empower the Aboriginal community in Port Stephens through the delivery of programs, events and other activities."
In the news:
"Salamander Childcare Centre director Daniel Freeman was grateful receive the funding.
"This program is helping to embed Aboriginal perspectives into the learning projects the children are already undertaking," Mr Freeman said.
"Sarah uses the children's interests to help to create authentic opportunities to learn about culture in context, widening our perspectives and practices, closing the gap and working towards reconciliation."
Seaham Pre-school's connecting to culture project has been given $3,712. It aims to increase the children's, families and educators' knowledge and understanding of Worimi culture through learning sessions with Murrook Culture Centre. The sessions will share with dance, language, art, song, traditions, food, culture and history.
Anna Bay Public School's supportive safe space for Aboriginal students project will receive $6000. The project aims to transform a designated room into an environment that connects students to culture and provides a safe space where children feel their cultural identity is supported. The space will create a welcoming environment for community and their cultural group to meet with cultural educators.
Midnight Dreaming Studio's midnight dreaming creative showcase has also been granted $6000. This project involves helping the Aboriginal community through providing digital resources to keep culture alive and strong. It will do this through song lines, stories, dance, art and products. The project will include working with a wide range of students in the Midnight Dreaming Studio dance and school program building sustainable Aboriginal dance programs into schools. The project will fund the purchase of an iPad Pro and a professional digital camcorder to allow the creation of digital cultural pieces.
Capital Chemist Raymond Terrace's project involves placing Aboriginal artwork at the shop entrance. It has been granted $6000 to work with Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation and Awabakal Medical Service to deliver a health program where visiting Allied Health services utilise the chemist's consulting rooms free of charge. This project will fund the creation of Aboriginal artwork at the entrance to create a safe and welcoming cultural space for Aboriginal clients.
Salamander Childcare Centre's Wayapa program has received $5000 to engage the services of Sarah Corrigan from Rainbow Crow Cultural Collective to run weekly sessions with multiple groups of children at the centre. The Wayapa Program focuses on connecting children to Country through movement, stories and walks. The program will also focus on the wellbeing of all children.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.