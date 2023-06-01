Midnight Dreaming Studio's midnight dreaming creative showcase has also been granted $6000. This project involves helping the Aboriginal community through providing digital resources to keep culture alive and strong. It will do this through song lines, stories, dance, art and products. The project will include working with a wide range of students in the Midnight Dreaming Studio dance and school program building sustainable Aboriginal dance programs into schools. The project will fund the purchase of an iPad Pro and a professional digital camcorder to allow the creation of digital cultural pieces.

