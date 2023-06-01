Port Stephens Examiner
Five community groups will receive money through Port Stephens Council's Aboriginal Projects Grants

Updated June 1 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:07pm
Sarah Corrigan from Rainbow Crow running the 'The Wayapa Program' with Salamander Childcare Centre children. Picture supplied
Sarah Corrigan from Rainbow Crow running the 'The Wayapa Program' with Salamander Childcare Centre children. Picture supplied

Five local community groups will share in more than $26,000 thanks to a council grant.

