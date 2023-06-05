Despite scoring four tries to three, the Northern Hawks slipped to a 24-20 loss against Western Suburbs in round 10 of the Newcastle RL on Saturday.
Three penalty goals to the Rosellas proved the difference at Harker Oval after the Hawks had fought back from a 22-4 deficit.
The visitors suffered an early set-back when five-eighth Scott Briggs was forced from the field midway through the first-half following a head clash.
The Hawks outside backs led the second-half comeback, centre Kiah Cooper scoring a try and proving a threat in attack.
Warren Schillings, Danny Vale and hooker Floyd Tighe were the other try-scorers for the Hawks.
The Hawks reserve-grade side were comprehensively beaten 62-12 by Wests.
The Hawks host Souths this Sunday at Tomaree Sportsground with the first game kicking off at 1.30pm.
Men's Northern Conference competition leaders Karuah ran into a committed Paterson River team on Saturday at Paterson Showground, the game ending in a 18-18 draw.
Paterson raced out to a 12-0 lead at half-time after an error-riddled display by the Roos in the first-half.
The second-half saw the Karuah forward pack lead the charge with second-rower Dillon Maher picking up the three points and the players-player award. Tough front-rower Josh White and backrower Dan Collins also were amongst the award winners.
Try-scorers for the Roos were James Fogarty, Mitch O'Brien and a last minute try to level the game by Jack Brace, Sam Croese kicked three goals.
The Rooettes travelled to Dudley and had a comprehensive 34-0 win with dummy-half Sophie Lembke the standout with three tries, the mighty under-10s had a narrow loss to the Wests Rosellas.
Fingal Bay were leading 22-6 against Kurri Kurri in C Grade Men's North before serious injuries to two players forced a halt to proceedings.
The Bomboras were hosting a double-header and held a convincing lead in the 35th minute when Fingal backrower Dane Carney was knocked unconscious. A Bulldogs player suffered a suspected broken leg in the collision.
Both were transported to the John Hunter Hospital with the game called off. Carney was discharged Saturday night.
Earlier the Bomboras were defeated 24-0 in A Grade Ladies Tag by last season's premiers University.
The Fingal Bay players-player was Neve Fenton while Daytona Mayer and Bree Tisdell both made strong runs and were strong in defence,
The Bomboras travel to play Kotara on Thursday night.
Raymond Terrace C Grade Ladies Tag side had a 14-14 draw against Wallsend, their third draw in as many weeks. The B Grade Ladies Tag side had a 10-0 win against Dungog.
The Magpies were beaten 30-26 by Waratah in the Men's Northern Conference while Tea Gardens ran out 40-24 winners against Gloucester.
Raymond Terrace had a 40-6 win against Abermain in B Grade Men's.
