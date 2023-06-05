Port Stephens Examiner
Sports Shorts: Northern Hawks beaten by Wests, Karuah Roos draw with Paterson

By Peter Arnold
Updated June 6 2023 - 11:15am, first published June 5 2023 - 1:30pm
Hawks backrower Josh Toole in action against Wests at Harker Oval on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Mummarazzi
Northern Hawks edged in tight loss

Despite scoring four tries to three, the Northern Hawks slipped to a 24-20 loss against Western Suburbs in round 10 of the Newcastle RL on Saturday.

