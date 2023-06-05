Nelson Bay continued their unbeaten start to the Hunter Suburban Rugby competition with a 17-13 win against Cooks Hill on Saturday.
The three tries to one win came against last year's premiers at Empire Park. Centre Rhys Cutbush played his 100th game for the Gropers.
Cooks Hill started the better of the two sides, strong defence by Gropers hooker Tom Hickey and props Nathan Mcleay and Lucas Mccleer repelling their attacking raids. The Brown Snakes holding a slender 6-5 lead at half-time.
The Gropers had better field position in the second-half with five-eighth Wiringi's clever kicking game leading to tries to flanker Dan Arnfield and lock Darcy Fraser.
Cooks Hill then hit-back and regained the lead. With the game on the line Gropers fullback Illisoni Vonomatairtu and speedy winger Adam Edwards propelled the Bay forward.
Wiringi produced a side-stepping run to score under the posts, adding the extras for a 17-13 victory.
Club points went to Dan Arnfield (3), Tom Hickey (2) and Michael Hotene (1). After the long-weekend, the Gropers host Pokolbin at Bill Strong Oval on Saturday, June 17.
The talented Nelson Bay under-18 team ran out convincing 35-0 winners at home against Hamilton Hawks, sitting in second spot on the competition table.
The stunning team effort saw the backs and forwards share tries with clever halfback Charlie Mullins, centre Xavier Stewart, front rower Jack Lawson, hooker Jacob Afflek and number-eight Alex Howarth all scoring five-pointers, Xavier Tyacke kicked three from three while Hayden Wilson kicked two from two.
