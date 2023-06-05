Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay Gropers beat Cooks Hill 17-13 to lead Hunter Suburban Rugby

By Peter Arnold
Updated June 6 2023 - 11:11am, first published June 5 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay in action against Cooks Hill at Empire Park on Saturday, June 3. Picture supplied
Nelson Bay in action against Cooks Hill at Empire Park on Saturday, June 3. Picture supplied

Nelson Bay continued their unbeaten start to the Hunter Suburban Rugby competition with a 17-13 win against Cooks Hill on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.