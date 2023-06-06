It's safe to say Nelson Bay institution Red Neds Gourmet Pie Bar is in good hands with owner Sam Leitch.
Two years after taking over the reins, Mr Leitch has continued the bakery's reputation as award-winners, taking home nine silver medals and one bronze at the Australia's Best Pie and Pastie Competition 2023.
Hosted by the Baking Association of Australia, judging took place in Sydney over three days from Tuesday, May 30 to Thursday, June 1.
The pressure was on early Tuesday morning for the Red Neds team as they baked and packed up their pies ready to travel to Sydney.
The bakery won silver medals for its penang pumpkin and sweet potato vegetarian pie; lobster, prawn and barramundi seafood pie; African chicken and smoked chicken and camembert poultry pies; mushroom pie; and beef stroganoff, thai satay macadamia, minted lamb and rosemary and lambs fry, potato and bacon gourmet pies.
It won a bronze medal for its plain chunky beef pie.
Mr Leitch said what sets Red Neds apart from the rest is the quality fresh vegetables used, and the way they cook the fillings.
"They're all slow cooked, that's a big part of it," he said.
"We usually look for a couple of hours to cook a lot of them."
The bakery has retained many of the original owner and master pie maker Barry Kelly's recipes, some with small tweaks.
Mr Leitch said the judges at the competition are typically on the look out for perfectly cooked pastry, a nice ratio of meat and gravy, and appearance.
"They like a good brown crust, they don't want a soggy bottom, they don't want it too overfilled. You can't just stuff it full of meat for a competition," he said.
"The colour of it is important, the texture of the meat, how well it's cooked, how tender it is and then the cuts of meat you do too."
Red Neds' most popular pies go hand in hand with its coastal location but might be surprising to those not from the bay - seafood.
Mr Leitch said the bakery often sells out of them, and they have a strong customer base as early as 7am.
"The seafood pies are a big winner here, they're just so popular," he said.
"The beef stroganoff and the lobster, prawn and barramundi. Without a doubt, half the people come in and say 'I'll have a lobby and a strog', that's the standard order for a lot of people."
Red Neds was established 26 years ago in 1997 by Barry Kelly and partner Margaret Bodie.
Mr Leitch bought the business in 2021, and said COVID-19 was tough in a tourist-dominated town, but owning Red Neds has been a great experience since getting through it.
He said he plans on entering more competitions this year to test himself and keep improving.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
