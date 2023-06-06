Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Business

Red Neds Gourmet Pie Bar in Nelson Bay wins nine silver, one bronze in Australia's Best Pie Competition

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 6 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Neds Gourmet Pie Bar owner Sam Leitch with 'Ned Kelly' outside the shop. Picture by Chloe Coleman.
Red Neds Gourmet Pie Bar owner Sam Leitch with 'Ned Kelly' outside the shop. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

It's safe to say Nelson Bay institution Red Neds Gourmet Pie Bar is in good hands with owner Sam Leitch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.